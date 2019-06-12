The war rages on — the timeless conflict between musicians and phone-wielding fans who strenuously attempt to document everything that happens at shows. A couple of weeks ago, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford joined the battle, kicking a phone out of a fan’s hand mid-song. And now Californian punks FIDLAR have launched themselves into the fray, too. If you try to take a selfie with FIDLAR frontman Zac Karper while he’s onstage and in the middle of a song, things might not end well for your phone.

As this Reddit thread points out, FIDLAR were in the middle of a set at Berkeley’s Cornerstone Brewery this past weekend. As the set was raging, one fan attempted to snap a selfie with Karper, and Karper reached over and knocked her phone into some unknown place. (The gif of the incident never shows the phone falling back to earth, which might give you the impression that it’s floating around in some alternate dimension now, next to Bobby Shmurda’s hat.) Here’s a video, which also never shows the phone coming down:

(Let’s hope, for the sake of general human relations, that the “bitch” in this tweet refers to the phone, or perhaps the overall circumstance, rather than the fan herself.)

When Karper saw his own face on the main Reddit page, he went into the thread and explained the rationale for his phone-slap:

pwoaaah, well hey thats us (FIDLAR) This is what happened. We were playing at Cornerstone Brewery in Berkley. We went to Taco Bell Cantina before that and had Crunchwrap Supremes with beers. Was a very special bonding experience. This kind of stuff happens to us all the time. We encourage stage diving and moshing and all that good stuff. BUT this is where I draw the line. No selfies WHILE im performing. Sorry brah. A big ole nope to that. I kindly pushed her out of the way the first time to let her know I am not down, so my instinctive reaction was to get that phone out of my face. Its all good tho. She laughed and she actually got her phone back after the show. not broken or anything. Boom.

That phone has been on an adventure. But now you know the rules.