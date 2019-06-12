WHY? Announce Visual Album, Share Three More New Songs

At the end of last month, WHY? released three new tracks in the form of a music video dubbed I: I may come out a broken yolk, I may come out on saddle, which was directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and stars Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany. Today, Yoni Wolf is revealing that it’s just one section of a new visual album called AOKOHIO, which will be out in August.
He’s also sharing the second part of the visual, II. I’ve been carving my elbows, I might just take flight,, which features another three new songs. The songs are “Reason” (which features Lala Lala, who also collaborated with Why? on a different track earlier this year), “Deleterio Motilis,” and “Stained Glass Slipper.”
Watch a continuation of the visual and hear the three new songs below.
TRACKLIST:
I: I may come out a broken yolk, I may come out on saddle.
01 “Apogee”
02 “The Rash”
03 “Peel Free”
II: I’ve been carving my elbows, I might just take flight.
04 “Reason”
05 “Deleterio Motilis”
06 “Stained Glass Slipper”
III: Please take me home, I don’t belong here.
07 “The Launch”
08 “High Dive”
09 “Mr. Fifths’ Plea”
10 “Good Fire”
IV: The surgeon nervously goes on, he never claimed to be God.
11 “Narcissistic Lamentation”
12 “Krevin’”
13 “The Crippled Physician”
14 “Ustekinumab”
V: I want to live with conviction, in silence and diction.
15 “My Original”
16 “Rock Candy”
17 “Once Shy”
VI: Though I’m tired, I’m still trying.
18 “The Shame”
19 “Bloom Wither Bloom (for Mom)”
AOKOHIO is out 8/9 via Joyful Noise Recordings.