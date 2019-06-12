Flume – “Let You Know” (Feat. London Grammar)

Earlier this year, the Australian-born producer Flume dropped a new mixtape, Hi This Is Flume, that featured contributions from SOPHIE, JPEGMAFIA, slowthai, and more. He followed that up soon after with a one-off, “Friends,” and today he’s releasing a new song called “Let You Know,” which features vocals from London Grammar’s Hannah Reid.

“Hannah Reid and I wrote ‘Let You Know’ last summer,” Flume said in a press statement. “I was on a writing trip to London, was actually the same trip where I first met slowthai. Had been wanting to make something with Hannah for a long time and this one just came together really naturally in the studio that day.”

Reid added: “Working with Harley was an honor because he pushes the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else. He’s the kind of electronic artist who will be around forever. I love our song we did together.”

Listen to it below.