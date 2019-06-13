Joy Division Releasing New Videos For Unknown Pleasures’ 40th Anniversary

Joy Division’s iconic debut album Unknown Pleasures turns 40 years old on Saturday. To celebrate the anniversary, the band has announced Unknown Pleasures: Reimagined, a project in which 10 different directors create new music videos for each of the tracks on the album.
On 6/21, YouTube is hosting an event in London to premiere a selection of the videos along with a panel between Joy Division drummer Stephen Morris, Matt Everitt, Oran Williams, Feargal Ward, and Adrian Duncan. And today, the first clip has arrived.
Icelandic filmmaking duo Helgi & Hörður take on Unknown Pleasures’ album closer “I Remember Nothing.” Their video gets a lot of mileage out of the unearthly beauty of the country’s natural landscapes, staging a violent wrestling match between two men as a bizarre kind of dance. Watch below.
Introducing 'Unknown Pleasures: Reimagined'. A project that will see 10 directors create new music videos for every track on Unknown Pleasures to celebrate the album's 40th anniversary. First video coming this Thursday. YouTube will also host a premiere event in London on 21st June for a selection of these videos, featuring a panel between Stephen Morris, @everittmatt, @orianw, Feargal Ward and Adrian Duncan. 25 pairs of tickets are available for fans and you can sign up to enter on Facebook and Twitter. #UnknownPleasures40
A limited edition 40th anniversary version of Unknown Pleasures is being reissued tomorrow, 6/14.