Joy Division Releasing New Videos For Unknown Pleasures’ 40th Anniversary

Joy Division’s iconic debut album Unknown Pleasures turns 40 years old on Saturday. To celebrate the anniversary, the band has announced Unknown Pleasures: Reimagined, a project in which 10 different directors create new music videos for each of the tracks on the album.

On 6/21, YouTube is hosting an event in London to premiere a selection of the videos along with a panel between Joy Division drummer Stephen Morris, Matt Everitt, Oran Williams, Feargal Ward, and Adrian Duncan. And today, the first clip has arrived.

Icelandic filmmaking duo Helgi & Hörður take on Unknown Pleasures’ album closer “I Remember Nothing.” Their video gets a lot of mileage out of the unearthly beauty of the country’s natural landscapes, staging a violent wrestling match between two men as a bizarre kind of dance. Watch below.

A limited edition 40th anniversary version of Unknown Pleasures is being reissued tomorrow, 6/14.