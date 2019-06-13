Marika Hackman – “The One”

Marika Hackman is releasing a new album, Any Human Friend, in a couple months. We’ve heard “I’m Not Where You Are” already and today the English musician is sharing the album’s second single, “The One.” In a press release, Hackman says that its “probably the poppiest song I’ve ever written,” adding: “I loved the idea of inhabiting this ridiculous arrogant rock star character who has totally fucked their career by writing too many sad songs.”

Appropriately enough, “The One” sounds like four or five different songs smashed into one, going from glowering sadsack to glitzy confidence with a snap. “I’m not the one you want/ I fucked it up with the saddest songs/ I’m not the one you want, but leave it on,” she sings on it, an endless echo of brags and self-loathing doubt.

Listen below.

Any Human Friend is out 8/9 via Sub Pop/AMF. Pre-order it here.