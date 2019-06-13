Taylor Swift Announces New Album Lover, Out In August

Taylor Swift totally whiffed it with “ME!,” the first single from her upcoming seventh studio album, but the title of its second single might hold a message to listeners and critics: “You Need To Calm Down.” Swift is releasing that new single tonight at midnight EST, with a music video to follow next Monday (6/17) that’ll debut on Good Morning America.

The pop star announced the details of her new album in an Instagram live story. It’s called Lover and it’ll be out on 8/23. An iTunes pre-order listing shows that it has 18 tracks, though none of those have names attributed to them as of right now. In case you’re wondering, “ME!” comes in at track #16 and the new song is #14. Swift also said that there will be four deluxe editions of the album (all Target exclusives in the US), all with different content in each edition. There’s also new merchandise in her online store.

“You Need To Calm Down” is out tonight.

Lover is out 8/23 via Republic.