Wear Your Wounds – “Shrinking Violet”

A couple of years ago, Jacob Bannon went solo. Bannon — longtime frontman of Boston metalcore greats Converge and founder of the consistently excellent heavy-music label Deathwish, Inc. — started up a solo side project called Wear Your Wounds and released a really good 2017 debut album called WYW. Since then, Wear Your Wounds has grown into a full-on band, one that includes members and ex-members of bands like Cave In, Twitching Tongues, the Red Chord, and Sleigh Bells. And next month, they’ll release the debut album Rust On The Gates Of Heaven.

We’ve already posted the new album’s title track. And today, Wear Your Wounds have shared a surging, colossal rocker called “Shrinking Violet.” The new song has nothing to do with hardcore and almost nothing to do with metal. Instead, it’s a grand and majestic rock song, one with elements of goth and prog and grunge all floating through it. Bannon and his bandmates build the song slowly over nearly six minutes, starting with a quavering churn and building it into a raging inferno.

“Shrinking Violet” has a stark, murky black-and-white video from director Reid Haithcock, which is cool. But the song is practically a movie unto itself. Check it out below.

Rust On The Gates Of Heaven is out 7/12 on Deathwish, Inc.