Robyn – “Ever Again” Video

Closing track “Ever Again” may be the best song on Robyn’s glorious 2018 comeback album Honey — one of our very favorite albums of last year — and today it gets a music video. Robyn worked with with director Colin Solal Cardo and choreographer Maria “Decida” Wahlberg on the video, which finds her in “a dreamy place, somewhere undefined, somewhere in my unconsciousness.” She dances, she sings, she writhes, she turns the microphone stand into something more. It seems like some kind of catharsis.

Robyn also has some US shows coming up in July, and word on the street is you should make it a priority to attend. Check out those dates below, where you can also watch the “Ever Again” video. And for the fun of it, there’s also a recent remix of Honey track “Missing U” by Silk City (Diplo and Mark Ronson) plus the Picard Brothers.

TOUR DATES:

07/17 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

07/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/21 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/25 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/27 Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Honey is out now on Konichiwa/Interscope.