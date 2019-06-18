House Of Feelings – “401K” (Feat. Kip Berman)

New York collective House Of Feelings are following up last year’s New Lows with a new full-length this fall, No Big Deal. At the start of the year, the Best New Band shared a fresh track, “We All Know,” which featured Felicia Douglass of Ava Luna/Gemma/Dirty Projectors, and followed that up a month later with “Watch My Dog” and a Blondie cover.

Today, they’re back with another new song called “401K.” This one features vocals from the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart’s Kip Berman, who reached out to the group after hearing some of their songs and asked to sing on one. Matty Fasano and Joe Fassler wrote it with him in mind, and the result is a transfixing song about the futility preparing for a future that will probably never arrive. “Why should I pay for a 401K when it’s all gonna fall down anyway?/ Why should I pay for 401K when I can’t get by today?” Berman sings on it.

“It owes as much to electronic music as it does to jangly 80s bands like Felt and the Smiths. I love the way [Berman] sounds both optimistic and realistic here,” Fasano said over email. Listen to it below.

“401K” is out now.