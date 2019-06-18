Chelsea Wolfe – “The Mother Road”

Chelsea Wolfe’s last album was 2017’s Hiss Spun, but earlier this month she re-emerged with a Roky Erickson cover to pay tribute to the late musician. Today, the Los Angeles artist is announcing a new album, Birth Of Violence, that strips back some of her more gothic leanings for a more straight-forward folk sound.

“I’ve been in a state of constant motion for the past eight years or so; touring, moving, playing new stages, exploring new places and meeting new people-an incredible time of learning and growing as a musician and performer,” she said in a press release. “But after awhile, I was beginning to lose a part of myself. I needed to take some time away from the road to get my head straight, to learn to take better care of myself, and to write and record as much as I can while I have ‘Mercury in my hands,’ as a wise friend put it.”

Its lead single is “The Mother Road,” which is still gloomy but also a little airier than her past material. “I do not have a child, but I’m old enough to know some pain,” she sings on it. “And I’m hell bent on loving you/ Women know what it is to endure.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Mother Road”

02 “American Darkness”

03 “Birth Of Violence”

04 “Deranged For Rock & Roll”

05 “Be All Things”

06 “Erde”

07 “When Anger Turns To Honey”

08 “Dirt Universe”

09 “Little Grave”

10 “Preface To A Dream Play”

11 “Highway”

Birth Of Violence is out 9/13 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.