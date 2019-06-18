Chelsea Wolfe – “The Mother Road”

Chelsea Wolfe’s last album was 2017’s Hiss Spun, but earlier this month she re-emerged with a Roky Erickson cover to pay tribute to the late musician. Today, the Los Angeles artist is announcing a new album, Birth Of Violence, that strips back some of her more gothic leanings for a more straight-forward folk sound.
“I’ve been in a state of constant motion for the past eight years or so; touring, moving, playing new stages, exploring new places and meeting new people-an incredible time of learning and growing as a musician and performer,” she said in a press release. “But after awhile, I was beginning to lose a part of myself. I needed to take some time away from the road to get my head straight, to learn to take better care of myself, and to write and record as much as I can while I have ‘Mercury in my hands,’ as a wise friend put it.”
Its lead single is “The Mother Road,” which is still gloomy but also a little airier than her past material. “I do not have a child, but I’m old enough to know some pain,” she sings on it. “And I’m hell bent on loving you/ Women know what it is to endure.”
Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Mother Road”
02 “American Darkness”
03 “Birth Of Violence”
04 “Deranged For Rock & Roll”
05 “Be All Things”
06 “Erde”
07 “When Anger Turns To Honey”
08 “Dirt Universe”
09 “Little Grave”
10 “Preface To A Dream Play”
11 “Highway”
Birth Of Violence is out 9/13 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.