Alex Cameron – “Divorce” Video

“I got friends in Kansas City with a motherfuckin’ futon couch/ If that’s how you wanna play it!” That’s the chorus from “Divorce,” a single from Alex Cameron’s newly announced album Miami Memory. It’s the kind of line that makes you perk up, both for its jocular specificity and the way Cameron’s vocal melody shoots to unexpected heights. “Divorce” abounds with lyrics on that level, and it’s similarly ingratiating on a musical level. Basically it’s an ’80s-style pop tune that would slot in nicely on the radio between Don Henley and Tom Petty hits — light and organic, not doused in synths the way many ’80s throwbacks tend to be.

“Divorce” portends good things for Miami Memory, out this September on Secretly Canadian. Produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, the album is a longform tribute to Cameron’s romantic partner, Girls actress Jemima Kirke, who starred in the video for the album’s title track and has directed other Cameron videos. Judging by this song it appears to be a warts-and-all portrait of their relationship. Here’s Cameron in a press release explaining the concept:

When you listen to these songs, and you’re waiting for the twist, or the joke, or any kind of discomfort, I can assure you none of those things were there when I wrote them. These are true stories, of actual events. Specific but never esoteric. And graphic but never offensive. Miami Memory is the story of a couple balancing sex with contemporary family values…It’s my gift to my girlfriend, a symbol to hoist on the totem of love.

“Divorce” arrives today with a video directed by Michael Hili, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stepdad”

02 “Miami Memory”

03 “Far From Born Again”

04 “Gaslight”

05 “Bad For The Boys”

06 “End is Nigh”

07 “PC With Me”

08 “Divorce”

09 “Other Ladies”

10 “Too Far”

Miami Memory is out 9/13 on Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.