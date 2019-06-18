Claire Cronin – “Saint’s Lake” Video

Last week, Claire Cronin released her new album, Big Dread Moon. It’s a wonderfully evocative record, filled with gothic songs that come across like fables from a different time, but are still grounded in real-world terrors, the monsters that lurk behind every door. Cronin’s music is arranged skeletally, her voice sinewy between guitar and strings, and Big Dread Moon feels like a singular experience.

Today, the Athens, GA-based musician is sharing a music video for “Saint’s Lake,” another highlight from the album following early singles “Tourniquet” and “Wolfman.” It’s tense and atmospheric, Cronin’s words slicing through: “Lay me down in the bed I am/ King of the crooked hand/ Once we were more than kind.” The video, which was directed by Brian Getnick, features disembodied heads and their separated bodies, grinning skeletons and a looming demon.

Watch the video and check out Big Dread Moon below.

<a href="http://clairecronin.bandcamp.com/album/big-dread-moon" target="_blank">Big Dread Moon by Claire Cronin</a>

TOUR DATES:

06/21 Chicago, IL @ The Hungry Brain (w/ Advance Base & Moon Racer)

06/22 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox (w/ Advance Base)

06/23 Grand Rapids, MI @ Green Acres (w/ Advance Base)

06/24 Ypsilanti, MI @ Ziggy’s (w/ Advance Base & Moon Racer)

06/25 Toronto, ON @ Burdock (w/ Advance Base)

06/26 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola (w/ Advance Base)

06/27 Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church (w/ Advance Base & Ruth Garbus)

06/28 Portland, ME @ The Apohadion Theater (w/ Advance Base & Greg Jamie)

06/29 Providence, RI @ 159 Sutton Street (w/ Advance Base)

06/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (w/ Advance Base,Matt Bachmann & Moon Racer)

07/01 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge (w/ Advance Base)

Big Dread Moon is out now via Orindal Records.