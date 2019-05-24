Claire Cronin – “Wolfman”

Last month, Athens, GA-based musician and poet Claire Cronin announced her new album, Big Dread Moon, with the haunting and impressive “Tourniquet.” She recently shared a second track from the album, “Wolfman,” which sounds like an otherworldly fable, punctuated by strings and a dry acoustic guitar. At its center is a werewolf, a constant threat and release that follows Cronin through the woods. “A wolf to knight me with a true set of fangs,” she sings. “I left all my trouble in this way,” an escape no less barbaric than any other. Listen below.

<a href="http://clairecronin.bandcamp.com/album/big-dread-moon" target="_blank">Big Dread Moon by Claire Cronin</a>

TOUR DATES:

05/25 Athens, GA @ Flicker Theater (w/ Simon Joyner)

06/21 Chicago, IL @ The Hungry Brain (w/ Advance Base & Moon Racer)

06/22 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox (w/ Advance Base)

06/23 Grand Rapids, MI @ Green Acres (w/ Advance Base)

06/24 Ypsilanti, MI @ Ziggy’s (w/ Advance Base & Moon Racer)

06/25 Toronto, ON @ Burdock (w/ Advance Base)

06/26 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola (w/ Advance Base)

06/27 Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church (w/ Advance Base & Ruth Garbus)

06/28 Portland, ME @ The Apohadion Theater (w/ Advance Base & Greg Jamie)

06/29 Providence, RI @ 159 Sutton Street (w/ Advance Base)

06/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (w/ Advance Base,Matt Bachmann & Moon Racer)

07/01 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge (w/ Advance Base)

Big Dread Moon is out 6/14 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.