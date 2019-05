Claire Cronin – “Wolfman”

Last month, Athens, GA-based musician and poet Claire Cronin announced her new album, Big Dread Moon, with the haunting and impressive “Tourniquet.” She recently shared a second track from the album, “Wolfman,” which sounds like an otherworldly fable, punctuated by strings and a dry acoustic guitar. At its center is a werewolf, a constant threat and release that follows Cronin through the woods. “A wolf to knight me with a true set of fangs,” she sings. “I left all my trouble in this way,” an escape no less barbaric than any other. Listen below.

Big Dread Moon by Claire Cronin

TOUR DATES:

05/25 Athens, GA @ Flicker Theater (w/ Simon Joyner)

06/21 Chicago, IL @ The Hungry Brain (w/ Advance Base & Moon Racer)

06/22 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox (w/ Advance Base)

06/23 Grand Rapids, MI @ Green Acres (w/ Advance Base)

06/24 Ypsilanti, MI @ Ziggy’s (w/ Advance Base & Moon Racer)

06/25 Toronto, ON @ Burdock (w/ Advance Base)

06/26 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola (w/ Advance Base)

06/27 Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church (w/ Advance Base & Ruth Garbus)

06/28 Portland, ME @ The Apohadion Theater (w/ Advance Base & Greg Jamie)

06/29 Providence, RI @ 159 Sutton Street (w/ Advance Base)

06/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (w/ Advance Base,Matt Bachmann & Moon Racer)

07/01 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge (w/ Advance Base)

Big Dread Moon is out 6/14 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.