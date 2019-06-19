B Boys – “Pressure Inside” Video

Brooklyn rockers B Boys released the ridiculously fun Dada back in 2017, following their 2016 debut EP No Worry No Mind. Next month, the band will share their next album, Dudu.

They’ve already unveiled the lead single, “I Want” featuring Veronica Torres from recently disbanded fellow Brooklyn post-punks Pill. Today, we’re premiering the latest track.

“Pressure Inside” boasts the raucous, in-your-face energy of an angsty Parquet Courts cut. Over a tight, jittery guitar, they shout, “I’m always busy in my mind / Can’t think things through / It’s getting harder to breathe.”

Listen below.

Dudu is out 7/26 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.