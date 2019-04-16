Pill Break Up

Brooklyn band Pill have announced they are no more. “It’s been a real crazy 5 years, but this era of PILL has come to an end,” they wrote in a statement on their Facebook page. “We have amicably disbanded and are each looking forward to new creative projects and endeavors.”

The skronky punk four-piece released their first EP back in 2015 and followed that up with their debut album, Convenience, the next year. They released the Aggressive Advertising EP in 2017, and their second and what turns out to be their final album, Soft Hell, last year.

Read their full farewell statement below: