Pill Break Up

Brooklyn band Pill have announced they are no more. “It’s been a real crazy 5 years, but this era of PILL has come to an end,” they wrote in a statement on their Facebook page. “We have amicably disbanded and are each looking forward to new creative projects and endeavors.”
The skronky punk four-piece released their first EP back in 2015 and followed that up with their debut album, Convenience, the next year. They released the Aggressive Advertising EP in 2017, and their second and what turns out to be their final album, Soft Hell, last year.
Read their full farewell statement below:
Pill has dissolved!
It’s been a real crazy 5 years, but this era of PILL has come to an end. We have amicably disbanded and are each looking forward to new creative projects and endeavors. When we first started this project we didn’t know what was going to evolve out of it, it was purely just the joy of making music with good friends. We were blown away by the support and are so thankful to Mexican Summer and Dull Tools for all of the amazing opportunities we’ve had. Touring around the US + Europe from squats to punk houses, and for profit venues has been a real gas :) Highlights include touring with Parquet Courts twice, opening for Fred + Toody, and playing the MoMA. Thank you all for coming to our shows, spinning our records, and inviting us to play in your diy communities across America. Let’s keep it weird! Perhaps some day down the line we will make more music as the 4 piece PILL, but for now this project is going to take a long nap.
Please stay tuned to this page as we will have some new developments down the line (probably much sooner than later!). PILL collaborations and what not…