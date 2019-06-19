Throughout their 20-year career, NYC dance-punk group !!! have been making visceral and anxiety-inducing music. A few weeks ago, the group shared the double A-side single, “UR Paranoid / Off The Grid,” which seemed like a one-off. Well today !!! are announcing their eighth full-length album, Wallop, which includes those two singles. They’re also sharing another new single called “Serbia Drums.”

According to the press release, the beat of “Serbia Drums” comes from an iPhone recording that drummer Chris Egan took while the band was touring in Serbia. Using that as a starting point, twinkling synth melodies are seamlessly intertwined with pulsating guitar riffs and a zippy bass line. The result is a rambunctious dance-rock party track that both grooves and zaps the psyche. The 3D surround mix of the drum breakdown at the end of each verse feels like a spiral. “If you would have told me how things are/ I would have thought that we had won,” frontman Nic Offer and !!! co-vocalist Meah Pace croon in the chorus, ending with “Why does it feel empty anyway.” Makes you think. And dance.

Check out “Serbia Drums” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Let It Change U”

02 “Couldn’t Have Known”

03 “Off The Grid”

04 “In the Grid”

05 “Serbia Drums”

06 “My Fault”

07 “Slow Motion”

08 “Slo Mo”

09 “$50 Million”

10 “Domino”

11 “Rhythm Of The Gravity”

12 “UR Paranoid”

13 “This Is The Door”

14 “This Is The Dub”

Wallop is out 8/30 on Warp. Pre-order it here.