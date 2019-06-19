Major Lazer – “Make It Hot” (Feat. Anitta)

Major Lazer has been going through some lineup changes as of late — longtime member Jillionaire recently quit the group and was replaced by Ape Drums — but the Diplo-led project has been chugging along with new songs.

Their last full-length was 2015’s Peace Is The Mission and there’s been a couple false starts over the last few years as to an official follow-up, but last month Major Lazer released a new single, the Skip Marley-featuring “Can’t Take It From Me,” that was billed as album’s new lead single.

Today, Major Lazer are putting out another new song, “Make It Hot,” featuring Anitta. They previously worked with the Brazilian musician on 2017’s “Sua Cara.”

“It’s amazing when you work in synergy with someone who completes you artistically,” Anitta said in a press release. “Having the opportunity to write/compose another song with Major Lazer was really special. We have developed this energy that is similar to being around family and close friends when we work together. It’s good to be able to bounce ideas off each other and that’s something that happens naturally now. I think it’s difficult for anyone to listen to this song and remain still.”

Listen to “Make It Hot” below.