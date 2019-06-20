Black Midi – “Ducter” Video

When we named London quartet Black Midi a Band To Watch back in March, they had only released two singles. With “BmBmBm” and “Speedway,” they garnered a level of acclaim that very few acts can with such little material. Two more singles followed, titled “Crow’s Perch” and “Talking Heads.” Soon after the release of the latter, Black Midi announced the name of their debut album, Schlagenheim​, along with a tour.

That LP comes out tomorrow. And while we’ve already named it one of the best of the year so far, they’re keeping the tracklist a secret until the release. Today, though, we’re getting another sneak peek with a video for a new song called “Ducter.”

“Ducter” is just as sonically intense as the rest of their singles. It seems to venture into a place of absolute dysfunction, sampling bits of audio from places you wouldn’t expect. A disregard for the seam lines in favor of genre-less noise creates a listening experience that ricochets between consumption and absorption. It works. The video game-inspired video was directed by Anthrox Studio, ex-Rockstar Games visual artists who worked on illustrations for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V. It’s surreal, and weirdly contextualizes what’s happening in the song with the construction and destruction of buildings.

Check out the video for “Ducter” below.

Schlagenheim​ is out 6/21 on Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.