Black Midi Announce Debut Album Schlagenheim​, First North American Tour

We named UK sonic explorers Black Midi a Band To Watch off the strength of their constantly evolving live show and a small pile of fascinating singles like “Crow’s Perch” and “Talking Heads.” The next step on their slightly unconventional path: They just announced their debut album Schlagenheim​, and they’re not revealing any of the song titles until release day. All we know is it has nine tracks totaling 43 minutes.

I know, I know: The last thing we need is a return to a decade ago when artists built buzz by being ~mysterious~. On the other hand, it’s at least marginally refreshing to see a promising young band forgo the usual formulaic album rollout. Black Midi have bought themselves a lot of goodwill, and they’re using it to pique my interest via the power of withheld information. Human psychology is weird, though Black Midi may perhaps be weirder. I guess we’ll find out how weird they are circa Schlagenheim​‘s 6/21 release date.

In addition to the album announcement, the band has announced its first substantial North American tour dates. Check out their full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

05/25 – Totnes, UK @ Sea Change

05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

05/31 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn Kilbi

06/01 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

06/05 – Thu. June 6 – Gothenberg, SE @ Garden Festival

06/08 – Sun. June 9 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

06/10 – Moers, DE @ Moers Festival

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/18 – London, UK @ EartH (Concert Hall)

06/20 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

06/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Phase One

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

06/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Contemporary Space

07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05-07 – Moscow, RU @ Bolь Festival

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival

07/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

07/23 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace at University of Wisconsin

07/26 – Hyéres, FR @ Midi Festival

08/02 – Sun. Aug. 4 – Katowice, PL @ Off Festival

08/04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

08/08 – Sat. Aug. 10 – Rees Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/16 – Viana do Castelo, PT @ Paredes de Coura

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/24 – Gueret, DR @ Check In Festival

08/29 – Sun. Sept. 1 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/05 – Tokyo, JP @ Unit

09/06 – Osaka, JP @ Conpasss

09/07 – Kyoto, JP @ Metro

09/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

09/19 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

09/21 – Bordeaux, FR @ Barbey Indie Club

09/25 – Lisbon, PT @ ZBD

10/02 – Zagreb, HR @ Mocvara

10/03 – Bratislava, SK @ Fuga

10/04 – Budapest, HU @ Durer’s (small room)

10/05 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

10/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

10/09 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

10/10 – Brussels, BE @ Beursschouwburg

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/09 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/13 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/17 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/23 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Schlagenheim​ is out 6/21 on Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.