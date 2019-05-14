Black Midi Announce Debut Album Schlagenheim​, First North American Tour

We named UK sonic explorers Black Midi a Band To Watch off the strength of their constantly evolving live show and a small pile of fascinating singles like “Crow’s Perch” and “Talking Heads.” The next step on their slightly unconventional path: They just announced their debut album Schlagenheim, and they’re not revealing any of the song titles until release day. All we know is it has nine tracks totaling 43 minutes.
I know, I know: The last thing we need is a return to a decade ago when artists built buzz by being ~mysterious~. On the other hand, it’s at least marginally refreshing to see a promising young band forgo the usual formulaic album rollout. Black Midi have bought themselves a lot of goodwill, and they’re using it to pique my interest via the power of withheld information. Human psychology is weird, though Black Midi may perhaps be weirder. I guess we’ll find out how weird they are circa Schlagenheim‘s 6/21 release date.
In addition to the album announcement, the band has announced its first substantial North American tour dates. Check out their full itinerary below.
Schlagenheim is out 6/21 on Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.