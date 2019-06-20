Mark Ronson – “True Blue” (Feat. Angel Olsen)

One of the most intriguing entries on the tracklist for Late Night Feelings, Mark Ronson’s new album of “sad bangers,” was “True Blue,” a collaboration with soulful retro indie rock queen Angel Olsen. Ronson and Olsen teased the song two months ago, but they’ve kept it hidden up until the album’s release. Well, Late Night Feelings is finally out, therefore so is “True Blue.”

I like pretty much every song on Late Night Feelings, but “True Blue” is still one of the best. It combines Ronson and Olsen’s signature sounds quite well. You could easily imagine Olsen belting this out on one of her own albums, maybe even with production similar to what Ronson provides here. But it’s just synthetic and funky enough that it sounds like a Mark Ronson song too.

I love it. Maybe you will too? Find out below.

Late Night Feelings is out 6/21.