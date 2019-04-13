Preview Angel Olsen’s New Song With Mark Ronson

This week, Mark Ronson announced his new album Late Night Feelings, a collab-heavy collection of “sad bangers” featuring artists including Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, Angel Olsen, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, King Princess, YEBBA, Diana Gordon, Ilsey, and The Last Artful, Dodgr. We’ve already heard the Miley track (“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart“) and the Lykke Li-featuring title track, and now Angel Olsen has shared a 30-second preview of her song on social media. It’s called “True Blue,” and you can listen to a clip of it below.

I wrote a song called "True Blue" with @MarkRonson for his new album titled LATE NIGHT FEELINGS. Keep an eye out for it June 21 2019. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/DGpHQg4V62 — Angel Olsen (@AngelOlsen) April 12, 2019

Late Night Feelings is out 6/21 on RCA.