Last November, Mark Ronson teamed up with Miley Cyrus on “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” He collaborated with Cyrus again the following month on the Yoko Ono and John Lennon cover “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” Soon, he’ll release an album of “sad bangers,” and today he shares a new one, fittingly featuring Lykke Li, who released her own album of sad bangers, So Sad So Sexy, last year.

“Late Night Feelings” is the title track from his forthcoming LP. It’s a sultry groove about being hungry for love. “Make me psychotic, you pull away / You take the sane in me / And tear it like a page,” Li sings over a minimal disco beat.

Some new featured artists have been revealed for the album, as well as the release date. In addition to Li and King Princess, Late Night Feelings will feature Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, and YEBBA. In January, Ronson said he was working on a “hit song” with Haim, the Roots, and Howard Stern, but none of their names appear on the track list. Late Night Feelings will be released on 6/21. Listen to the title track below.

Late Night Feelings is out 6/21.