Miley Cyrus & Mark Ronson – “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” (Feat. Sean Ono Lennon) (John Lennon & Yoko Ono Cover)

In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono, his second wife, and he quit the Beatles. Two years later, Lennon and Ono teamed up with the Harlem Community Choir to record “Happy Xmas (War Is Over!),” a holiday single that doubled as an anti-war statement. It still gets burn on the radio around Christmas today. And now Miley Cyrus, somewhat presumptuously, has tried her hand at covering it.

Lately, Cyrus has been making music with Mark Ronson. A couple of weeks, the two of them shared a pretty hilarious whoa, society, man! video for their collaboration “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” Tomorrow, they’ll be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live, with host Matt Damon. And now Cyrus tells Rolling Stone that they’ll be performing their new “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” cover on the show.

Today, Cyrus and Ronson released their own gleaming pop version of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over!).” Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Lennon and Ono, sings backup, basically acting as a stand-in for his late father. (Ono Lennon did something similar on Lana Del Rey’s song “Tomorrow Never Came” last year.) Below, listen to the new Cyrus/Ronson version of the song, as well as, for comparison’s sake, the original.

The “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” cover is out now on Sony Music.