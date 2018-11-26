Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus Releasing Joint Single, Playing SNL Together

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus are releasing a new single together this week. It’s called “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” and it looks like they’ll be performing it on Saturday Night Live just in time for Christmas.

SNL just released the list of hosts and performers for the first three Saturdays in December. In addition to the previously announced 12/1 episode with Claire Foy and musical guest Anderson .Paak, we now know Mumford & Sons — whose new album Delta just debuted at #1 — will perform on the 12/8 show alongside host Jason Momoa. And rounding out the schedule is a 12/15 episode with host Matt Damon, which features Ronson and Cyrus as the musical guests.

Earlier this year, Ronson and Diplo joined forces for some singles under the name Silk City — including the great Dua Lipa showcase “Electricity” — and Ronson helped write “Shallow” from the A Star Is Born soundtrack. Cyrus has been quiet on the musical front this year after flopping with 2017’s attempted reboot Younger Now.

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” is out this Thursday, 11/29. Given that Ronson has top billing on the song and the show, it seems safe to assume this new single will be part of his next solo project, the follow-up to 2015’s Uptown Special. It’ll have to be pretty good to live up to “Uptown Funk.”

Check out the SNL schedule teaser below.