Anderson .Paak Playing SNL Next Month

Anderson .Paak released his highly-anticipated third studio album Oxnard just a few days ago. Next month, he’ll bring it to Saturday Night Live as musical guest. The episode airs 12/1 and will be hosted by Claire Foy from the recent film The Girl In The Spider’s Web. Previous musical guests for this season of SNL include Ella Mai, Maggie Rogers, Lil Wayne, Paul Simon, Travis Scott, and Kanye West. This will be .Paak’s first time on the show. Mark your calendars, folks!