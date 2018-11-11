Lil Wayne was the musical guest on last night’s Liev Schreiber-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. The rapper performed “Can’t Be Broken” and “Uproar” from his latest album, Tha Carter V. Swizz Beatz, who produced “Uproar,” joined Wayne onstage for the song. Halsey lent supporting vocals for the “Can’t Be Broken” performance. Elsewhere in the episode, Lil Wayne raps about consent with Future, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, and Pete Davidson. Wayne requested a Mama Mia! sketch during the episode promo, but, sadly, that didn’t happen. Watch Wayne’s performances below.

Before making his appearance on SNL last night, Lil Wayne dropped three new songs with verses from Post Malone and Gucci Mane. Listen to “What About Me,” “In This House,” and “Hasta La Vista” here.