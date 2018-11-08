Watch Lil Wayne Joke About Mamma Mia! And Impersonate Liev Schreiber In Their SNL Promos

This season of Saturday Night Live has seen performances from Kanye West, Travis Scott, Paul Simon, and Maggie Rogers. This week, Lil Wayne is the musical guest and Liev Schreiber is hosting. This will be Wayne’s first SNL appearance since 2010. For the episode promo, Wayne and Kate McKinnon pal around and share inside jokes. It’s kind of cute and I hope they hang out after the show. Wayne also does an impression of Schreiber and requests a sketch about the recent film Mamma Mia!, or “[he’s] walking.” Watch below.