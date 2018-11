Maggie Rogers was the musical guest on last night’s Jonah Hill-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. Pete Davidson fake-proposed to her in the episode promo, but she seems to have recovered from that! She performed “Light On” and “Fallingwater” from her forthcoming debut album, Heard It In A Past Life. Rostam Batmanglij, who produced “Fallingwater,” joined her onstage. Watch the performances below.