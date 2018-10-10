Over the summer, Maggie Rogers followed up her 2017 debut EP Now That The Light Is Fading with singles “Fallingwater,” “Give A Little,” and promised that her first proper album was on the way. Today, that album has a name and a release date. It’s called Heard It In A Past Life — out 1/18 via Capitol Records — and it features Rogers’ previously released viral phenomenon “Alaska” as well as “On + Off.” Along with the announcement, she’s sharing new single “Light On.”

Rogers’ music leans in and out of electric pop, but “Light On” falls into the realm of singer-songwriter-driven folk, despite being recorded with mega pop producer Greg Kurstin (Beck, Foo Fighters) and Kid Harpoon. The song is a vulnerable rumination on Rogers’ rise to fame. “Oh I couldn’t stop it tried to slow it all down/ Crying in the bathroom had to figure it all out/ With everyone around me saying you must be so happy down,” she sings. The chorus has a hip worship vibe: hopeful, cathartic, always rising.

In a press release, Rogers digs into the song’s emotions:

This song is a letter to my fans about the last two years of my life. There was so much change that happened so fast, I wasn’t always sure how to make all this stuff feel like me. I was really overwhelmed for a while, and scared too – my life became so public so fast and there were times I wasn’t sure that this was all for me. But I never had doubts about the music. And every night I got on stage and was reminded why I love doing this. This is the most vulnerable I’ve felt in a song and its me saying thank you for all the light my fans brought me when I couldn’t find it for myself. I love music more than anything else in the whole world and I always have. This song is me actively choosing this life — in my way and in my time.

Listen to “Light On” and check out the entire tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Give A Little”

02 “Overnight”

03 “The Knife”

04 “Alaska”

05 “Light On”

06 “Past Life”

07 “Say It”

08 “On + Off”

09 “Fallingwater”

10 “Retrograde”

11 “Burning”

12 “Back In My Body”

Heard It In A Past Life is out 1/18 on Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.