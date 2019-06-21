Seth Meyers has a good job. I’m sure it’s a lot of work to do a daily late-night show, and you don’t get to spend enough time with your family, and you have to act like famous people are interesting, and it probably gets repetitive. But any job that affords you the opportunity to get hammered with Rihanna in the middle of the day is a good job.

On his show, Meyers has a regular bit where he goes day drinking with someone. He’s done it with his mom, his brother, Retta, and Kelly Clarkson. And on last night’s episode of Late Night, Meyers took things up a notch, spending 11 precious minutes of screentime drinking with Rihanna. And they drank a lot! There were goofy late-night reasons for these drinks: Cocktails based on punny versions of Rihanna song titles, a drinking game where Rihanna had to remember where she wore certain outfits, that kind of thing. But they both had many, many drinks! Probably an irresponsible number of drinks!

The question that’s probably worth asking here: Were they really drinking that much? My guess: Yes! If they were not close-to falling-down drunk, then they are both extremely good at pretending to be drunk. And as someone who has seen both Nick & Nora’s Infinite Playlist and Battleship, I don’t think Meyers and Rihanna could’ve been pretending that well. Here, for instance, is Seth Meyers, pre-tequila shot: “You just did salt cooler than I’ll ever do salt in my life.” Rihanna also makes a blowjob joke about Seth Meyers’ wife, which is a very drunk thing to do.

Also, it ends with a big singalong of “Work,” which is fun to watch. Really, the whole thing is good. These regular comedy bits should be about watching charismatic people be charismatic together. This definitely qualifies. Watch the comedy bit below.

The most impressive thing: When it comes time for Meyers to ask advice, Rihanna gives this: “If I quit music, then what should I do?” Even while shitfaced, she is teasing is with the idea that her ninth album is never coming out.