Float Fest Cancelled Due To “Several Recent Roadblocks”

Texas’ annual music festival and river tubing event Float Fest has been cancelled “due to several recent roadblocks.” The festival was moved to new grounds in Gonzales County that won’t be ready for the 7/21 scheduled opening date.

“With weather, Gonzales saw an extraordinary amount of rain in May and June. Although the site cleared, the rain created delays of construction,” the festival organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “We want to provide a first class experience to our fans, therefore we will be finishing out the site so that it is ready for the festival in 2020.”

They are offering full refunds to ticket holders. The Float Fest 2019 lineup included Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, Gucci Mane, and Flaming Lips. Read the full cancellation statement below.