Float Fest Cancelled Due To “Several Recent Roadblocks”

Texas’ annual music festival and river tubing event Float Fest has been cancelled “due to several recent roadblocks.” The festival was moved to new grounds in Gonzales County that won’t be ready for the 7/21 scheduled opening date.
“With weather, Gonzales saw an extraordinary amount of rain in May and June. Although the site cleared, the rain created delays of construction,” the festival organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “We want to provide a first class experience to our fans, therefore we will be finishing out the site so that it is ready for the festival in 2020.”
They are offering full refunds to ticket holders. The Float Fest 2019 lineup included Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, Gucci Mane, and Flaming Lips. Read the full cancellation statement below.
We are extremely saddened to announce today that Float Fest 2019 is being cancelled. This was a difficult decision to make, but due to several recent roadblocks outside of our control and in an effort to do right by our fans, the decision to cancel the event was the best option.
We have been working around the clock to prepare the new festival site in Gonzales, but at this time we don’t feel the grounds are ready to fully showcase everything Float Fest is about. With weather, Gonzales saw an extraordinary amount of rain in May and June. Although the site cleared, the rain created delays of construction. We want to provide a first class experience to our fans, therefore we will be finishing out the site so that it is ready for the festival in 2020.
All ticket holders will be 100% refunded for the cost of their tickets. That refund process will be initiated through our ticketing partner, Eventbrite, for all attendees who purchased ticket(s) through their site. There is no action necessary on your end and you can expect to see the refund on your credit/debit card statement within the next 5-7 business days.
If you have questions about this entire process, please contact us at [email protected]atfest.net. We are dedicated to answering any questions and concerns that you might have.
We truly love our fans. We appreciate you sticking by us while we work hard to make this right.
Sincerely,
Float Fest