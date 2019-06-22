Brothers and former Oasis bandmates Noel and Liam Gallagher supposedly put an end to their ongoing feud in December 2017. Of course, not even a month later, Liam tweeted, “Fuck the truce.” And so, the Gallaghers’ feud blazes on. Last February, Liam said that Noel’s wife is “the reason Oasis is no longer.” Now, in a recent column for Wired UK magazine, Noel is firing back.

Noel shot down the possibility of an Oasis reunion: “If they want to hear old Oasis songs they’re being played by a fat man in an anorak somewhere, you know, with shorts on so they can go and see that. I’ve no desire at all to get back involved with Oasis.” Liam is “REALLY upset” upset about the fat joke, according to his Twitter.

Im REALLY upset — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 21, 2019