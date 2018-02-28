Liam Gallagher On Noel’s Wife: “She’s The Reason Oasis Is No Longer”

The feud between Oasis co-founders Noel and Liam Gallagher has always been personal — they are brothers, after all — but it feels even more personal now that Liam has now dragged Noel’s wife, Sara MacDonald, into it. Or as Liam tells it, MacDonald been central to the conflict between the brothers for a while.

As Pitchfork points out, Liam went on Twitter this morning to accuse MacDonald of preventing Oasis from reuniting. He seemed to be responding to a report in The Sun that MacDonald told Liam to “drop dead” after he said he didn’t care if Noel, MacDonald, or Noel’s 18-year-old daughter Anais were abused on social media. “You mean your gorgeous niece, you deplorable wanker,” she reportedly commented on an Instagram post. “Please god (you) have dropped dead by the time my kids are on social media.”

“Think it’s time to address the witch you want me to drop dead you have a screw loose and know the world knows,” Liam tweeted. He continued, “She’s the reason OASIS is no longer have to put it out there she’s DARK. We were about to go on tour to USA she robbed noels passport fucked with his head for a Wk he come crying at my door she’s proper dark.”

He later added, “Him and her are like Fred and Mary west wishing people get aids and drop dead as you fucking were Oasis for life” and “My mams got your number darling it’s not hard to forget 666.” When a Twitter user replied comparing MacDonald to Yoko Ono, Liam answered, “She ain’t Yoko she’s a dick.” He also tacked on an insult to Noel’s friend Paul Weller, calling him a “porcelain mod father.”

Liam’s tweets echo his comments in a recent Q interview aggregated by Sky News. “And he’s not allowed to, his missus [MacDonald] won’t let him now, cos she’s another one,” Liam said. “I know for a fact, deep down, he wants to be playing stadiums…. You can only play stadiums when I’m there.” One more for the road: “I don’t think our kid’s got it in him anymore, anyway. It seems to me like he’s playing to the snobs and the world and the toffs.”

Read Liam’s full tweetstorm below.

Think it's time to address the witch you want me to drop dead you have a screw loose and know the world knows as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

She's the reason OASIS is no longer have to put it out there she's DARK — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

Yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

We were about to go on tour to USA she robbed noels passport fucked with his head for a Wk he come crying at my door she's proper dark — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

Yeah now we're fucking talking you want more — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

Cos if so I'm here all Wk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

Him and her are like Fred and Mary west wishing people get aids and drop dead as you fucking were Oasis for life LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

My mams got your number darling it's not hard to forget 666 as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

Wellers full of shit as well porcelain mod father can't wait to bump him as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

She ain't Yoko she's a dick — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

“Fuck the truce,” indeed!