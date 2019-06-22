Watch Videos From Last Night’s Tribute To The Buzzcocks’ Pete Shelley

Pete Shelley, co-founder of the great and influential English punk band Buzzcocks, died back in 2018. Last night, the London’s Royal Albert Hall held a Pete Shelley tribute concert, hosted by Paul Morley. Guest vocalists included Dave Vanian and Captain Sensible of the Damned, Peter Perrett of Only Ones, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Tim Burgess of the Charlatans, Pauline Murray of Penetration, Richard Jobson of the Skids, and original Buzzcocks Steve Garvey and John Maher. Earlier this month, Domino Records reissued Buzzcocks’ Different Kind Of Tension and Singles Going Steady. Check out footage last night’s show below.