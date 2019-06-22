Broken Social Scene have released two EPs this year, Try The After, Vol 1 and Try The After, Vol 2. Today, on CBS This Morning, they performed three songs from those EPs — “1972,” “Remember Me Young,” and “Can’t Find My Heart” — and sat down for an interview about the “chaotic mess” of their music collective.

“You have the luxury of being able to pull various folks,” CBS’s Anthony Mason said of the band’s rotating lineup. BSS co-founder Kevin Drew responded, “They actually tell us and we never really know until a few days beforehand. But that’s okay, that’s part of the spirit of the band…There really is a chaotic mess that makes it always land.”

“We created a competitiveness that was healthy. We always wanted to impress each other,” Drew said. Watch the performances and the interview below.