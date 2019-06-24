Before he died last year, Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison paid a big role in helping to put together the tribute compilation Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight. It’s a decade-later reimagining of Frightened Rabbit’s 2008 album Midnight Organ Fight, featuring a great many friends and fans of the band doing new versions of those songs. And with Hutchison’s passing, the new album has taken on a new significance. It’s now, more or less, a tribute to Hutchison himself.

Tiny Changes will feature contributions from luminaries like Death Cab For Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard, the National’s Aaron Dessner, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, and the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn. We’ve already posted a pair of devastating covers: Julien Baker’s take on “The Modern Leper” and Biffy Clyro’s version of the same song. And today, we again get to hear two different remakes of a single Midnight Organ Fight track. This time, the song in question is “My Backwards Walk,” a grand and clattering lament.

The comedian and actress Sarah Silverman — a friend of Hutchison — has teamed up with Katie Harkin, from Sky Larkin and from the current touring Sleater-Kinney lineup. They’ve done a synthy, slow-building version of the song. Meanwhile, the soaring Atlanta rock band Manchester Orchestra have given “My Backwards Walk” a sweeping, cinematic reading. Below, check out both covers, as well as the original Frightened Rabbit track.

Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight is out 7/12. Pre-order it here.