Kevin Abstract Says Shia LaBeouf Leads Weekly Group Therapy In His Kitchen

Per usual, Kevin Abstract has had a busy year. A couple months ago, he released a new solo album, ARIZONA BABY, which made our list of the 50 Best Albums Of 2019 (So Far). The Brockhampton leader is on the digital cover of GQ this month and for the accompanying feature he sat down to talk with playwright Jeremy O. Harris. He discusses fame, family, and finding a support system within celebrity.

Specifically, he mentions a weekly therapy session that takes place at his house. “I became friends with one of my idols and heroes recently, Shia LaBeouf,” Abstract told GQ. “Every Friday at my house, we do this thing called Friday therapy. I invite a bunch of artists from L.A., and we sit in my kitchen. It could be 40 people. One by one, we go in a circle and say what our week looked like. It’s taught me a lot.”

“A lot of people’s issues are just rooted in living alone in Los Angeles, because everybody goes to that place chasing a dream,” he continued. “As corny as it sounds, it’s so true, and everyone hits the same fucking wall. To sit there and talk with people around the same age, it’s just inspiring. Shia guides the sessions. He’s 10 years older than me, so the advice he has is fucking crazy. He was born in L.A, grew up on TV. He fucked up a lot—the most. It’s really healthy to have someone like that in my life.”

He also talks about the future of Brockhampton, who have a new album on the way, and mentions that he wants to get more into acting and filmmaking because of his relationship with LaBeouf. “Shia is a hobbyist in a way where he’ll just start rapping. Then he’s also an incredible actor, a real performer. I’m attracted to the idea of that, just losing myself and becoming someone else and then going back to myself.”

Read the full interview here.