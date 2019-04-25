Stream Kevin Abstract’s New Album ARIZONA BABY

For the past few weeks, Kevin Abstract, ringleader of the beloved “boy band” rap crew Brockhampton, has been releasing an album in EP-length chunks. First we got ARIZONA baby. Then we got Ghettobaby. And today, he’s compiling those EPs’ six songs together with “Peach” and five other new songs to make the new album ARIZONA BABY, which is out now.

ARIZONA BABY is Kevin Abstract’s first solo album since 2016’s American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story. “I’ve been making a ton of music some for the group some for me just bc some shit is too personal / self indulgent to Put on a group album and thats also a dif character all together but this summer I want all that shit out tired of holding records Back,” he tweeted last week.

ARIZONA BABY was co-produced by Brockhampton’s Romil Hemnani and Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff. “thankulana dey rey for making venice bitch and inspiring my album we used live instruments for almost every song fucking nuts jack is a wizard and thank u jaden walker for showing me Venice. Bitch,” Abstract tweeted over the weekend. “and thank u Romil Hemnani for laying down the early sonic landscape for these songs.”

Stream ARIZONA BABY below.

ARIZONA BABY is out now on RCA.