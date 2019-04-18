Stream Kevin Abstract’s Ghettobaby EP

The Brockhampton crew is known for its tireless work ethic. The group put out three full-length albums in 2017 and followed that by hitting #1 with their major-label debut, Iridescence, last year. They just never seem to lose steam — and that’s not even accounting for the work individual members of the collective release.

Brockhampton frontman Kevin Abstract is similarly about his business. As he explained on Twitter this week, “I’ve been making a ton of music some for the group some for me just bc some shit is too personal / self indulgent to Put on a group album and thats also a dif character all together but this summer I want all that shit out tired of holding records Back.”

On the solo front, the putting out has commenced. Last week, Abstract dropped a three-track solo EP called ARIZONA baby, co-produced by Jack Antonoff. He accompanied that release with a music video for one of its tracks, “Big Wheels.”

This week Abstract explained that ARIZONA baby is actually a full-length album being rolled out over time. Yesterday we heard another teaser single called “Baby Boy,” which saw him exploring a different side of his aesthetic. And now he’s shared another new project called Ghettobaby, which features all three of last week’s new tracks, “Baby Boy,” and two more new songs called “Corpus Christi” and “Mississippi.”

Stream Ghettobaby below.

Ghettobaby is out now on RCA.