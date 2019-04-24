Kevin Abstract – “Peach” (Feat. Bearface, Joba, & Dominic Fike) Video

We are getting close to the end of the big Kevin Abstract experiment. A few weeks ago, Abstract, the man behind the cult-beloved “boy band” rap crew Brockhampton, cryptically teased three release dates, all of them a week apart. The last of those dates is tomorrow. On the first two release dates, Abstract released new EPs, ARIZONA baby and Ghettobaby. Tonight, he’s releasing a new album called ARIZONA BABY that compiles the previous two EPs and some new songs. And for now, he’s got a new song, with a new video.

Abstract directed his own videos for “Big Wheels” and “Baby Boy,” the new songs that he shared before releasing those first two EPs. And he’s also directed his own video for the new track “Peach.” But unlike “Big Wheels” and “Baby Boy,” “Peach” isn’t a total Kevin Abstract solo move. This one features contributions from two other Brockhampton members, Bearface and Joba, both of them singing in falsetto. And it’s also got a hook from Dominic Fike, a face-tatted Florida sing-rapper who has some kind of connection to Brockhampton. “Peach” is a warm, fuzzy song with a whole lot of singing and with a relatively downbeat rap verse from Abstract.

The video comes closer to Abstract’s early Brockhampton videos than his own recent stuff. The production value is higher, but it’s all Abstract and his buddies careening down Los Angeles blocks, enjoying life. There’s a little bit of synchronized dancing and a whole lot of hanging heads out car windows. It’s pretty. Watch it below.

ARIZONA baby is out 4/25.