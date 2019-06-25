Adult Swim Festival 2019 Lineup

Adult Swim, the Cartoon Network late-night animation block that has become a culture and aesthetic unto itself, has long been deeply intertwined with the music world. They premiere videos on the air, they release songs via their Adult Swim Singles series, their characters get name-checked by artists and appear in musical crossover events — and let’s not forget the company’s music guru Jason DeMarco played a key role in forming Run The Jewels. So naturally, last year Adult Swim launched their own music festival, and this year they’re bringing it back.

This year’s event is going down Nov. 15 and 16 at the Banc Of America Stadium in LA. In big headliner font on the poster are cartoon metal band Dethklok, electronic explorer Jamie xx, brazen rap wiseass Vince Staples, trap iconoclast Young Thug, Flying Lotus’ rap alter ego Captain Murphy, and The Eric Andre Show Live! — all told, a pretty good summation of the Adult Swim vibe. There’s a lot more on the bill, though.

The next echelon of the lineup includes Tierra Whack, Lil Nas X, the surviving Geto Boys, Freddie Gibbs with Madlib, and Tim Hecker with the Konoyo Ensemble. Cooly G, clipping., Cupcakke, DAWN, HEALTH, Inter Arma, Speedy Ortiz, and Joe Pera are some highlights from the rest of the lineup, which also includes Adult Swim “experiences” such as a Rick And Morty season four preview and a Robot Chicken “intergalactic power summit.”

Get tickets and more info here, and view the daily lineups below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Dethklok

Captain Murphy

Geto Boys

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

Iron Reagan

HEALTH

Inter Arma

Speedy Ortiz

Cooly G

DAWN

Sarah Squirm

Conner O’Malley

Three Busy Debras

and more!

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Jamie xx

Vince Staples

The Eric Andre Show Live!

Tierra Whack

Young Thug

Lil Nas X

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

CupcakKe

clipping.

Negative Gemini

No Joy

Joe Pera

Jena Friedman

Wham City

and more!