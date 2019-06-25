Fuck Buttons’ Benjamin John Power is releasing his next album as Blanck Mass in a couple months, the follow-up to 2017’s World Eater. He announced Animated Violence Mild a few weeks back with “House Vs. House” and today he’s sharing the album’s second single, the glitchy and chaotically beautiful “No Dice.”

“‘No Dice’ is about denial,” Power said in a press statement. “It’s the voice in the back of your head stopping you from moving forward, the separation between your head and your heart.”

Listen to it below.

Animated Violence Mild is out 8/16 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.