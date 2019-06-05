Blanck Mass – “House Vs. House”

Blanck Mass is the project of Benjamin John Power, who’s also one half of the great electronic noise duo Fuck Buttons. He’s released three solo albums of feverish, apocalyptic dance music now, most recently 2017’s World Eater. And this summer, he’s going to give us another.

Power wrote the upcoming Animated Violence Mild throughout 2018 at his own studio outside Edinburgh. According to a press release, it was inspired by grief, both personal and global, and the blight of consumerism. “I believe that many of us have willfully allowed our survival instinct to become engulfed by the snake we birthed,” Power says. “Animated — brought to life by humankind. Violent — insurmountable and wild beyond our control. Mild — delicious.”

Today, he’s sharing 8-minute lead single “House Vs. House.” It opens with a scream and a percussive rapid-fire vocal sample before blossoming into a neon synth-streaked epic that marries his usual darkness with the kind of endorphin-rush euphoria that Fuck Buttons used to do so well. There are even (heavily processed) vocals! Listen and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Death Drop”

03 “House Vs. House”

04 “Hush Money”

05 “Love Is A Parasite”

06 “Creature / West Fuqua”

07 “No Dice”

08 “Wings Of Hate”

Animated Violence Mild is out 8/16 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.