R&B singer-songwriter Gabi Wilson, aka H.E.R., picked up a couple of Grammys earlier this year, and at the BET Awards this weekend, she won another trophy and performed one of her songs with rapper YBN Cordae. And now that same pair has teamed up again for a new song, “Racks,” a smooth, sensual take on the old saying that money can’t buy you love. “All of your racks and things/ They don’t relax your pain,” Wilson sings before Cordae pops in for a verse. Listen below.