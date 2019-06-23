Watch Cardi B Open The 2019 BET Awards

The 2019 BET Awards are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight. Actress Regina Hall is hosting, and the ceremony will feature performances by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, DJ Khaled, Lizzo, Migos, Lil Baby, Mustard, H.E.R., City Girls’ Yung Miami, Kiana Ledé, and Lucky Daye. And Cardi B kicked the whole thing off with some help from her husband Offset and a whole squad of backup dancers, performing their recent collab “Clout” before launching into her even more recent single “Press.” Watch below.