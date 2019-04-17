Earlier this year, Offset became the third and final member of the Migos to release a solo album. Offset’s Father Of 4, easily the best of the three solo Migo albums, featured a whole lot of guest stars. And the most noteworthy of them was Cardi B, his wife. Cardi and Offset, apparently happily reunited after going through a public breakup in December, traded bars on “Clout.” And now, the two of them are looking spectacular together in the new “Clout” video.

The “Clout” video will absolutely sear your eyeballs, and that seems to be the point. The video plays out like a tribute to the bright, vivid, surreal Busta Rhymes/Hype Williams videos of the late ’90s, and I have to imagine that Offset’s Busta-esque pigtails aren’t a coincidence. Director Daniel Russell films Offset and Cardi looking sexily ridiculous in front of blazing yellow backgrounds, and it’s almost impossible to look away.

Some highlights: Offset plays piano while wearing what appears to be a couture hockey mask. Offset uses a bright-yellow chainsaw to cut what appears to be a birthday cake. Offset does donuts in an extremely fancy-looking motorcycle. Cardi, dressed in bright yellow, raps while buried neck-deep in a gigantic pile of lemons. Offset and Cardi make sex-faces at each other in different gymnastic positions. The whole thing rules, and after “Red Room,” it’s the second really great music video for a Father Of 4 song. Watch it below.

Father Of 4 is out now on Quality Control/Motown/Capitol.