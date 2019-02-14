Offset – “Red Room” Video

Offset had a big night at the Grammys. He and wife Cardi B, one of the stars of the night, went through a public breakup in December. But they’re back together, and Offset was there to be a supportive presence and to pant on-camera while Cardi was performing. While the show was going on, Offset also announced the impending release of his first solo album with a promo video that featured Cardi giving birth. A questionable move! But it got attention, so it did its job. And now Offset has followed it up with a striking music video.

Offset was originally supposed to release his as-yet-untitled solo album in December — the third Migos member to do so in 2018 — but he pushed the album’s release back after sharing “Red Room,” the underwhelming first single. But now Offset has made the kind of video for “Red Room” that elevates the attached song and makes it feel more special.

The “Red Room” clip comes from director Aisultan Seitov, who also did great work on 21 Savage’s recent “A Lot” video. Offset starts off the “Red Room” video in a literal red room, full of candles and occult imagery, weirdly recalling the movie Mandy. But then the movie goes into cinematic-flashback mode, artfully meditating on a lifetime of violence and incarceration, settling on restaging the car crash that Offset suffered last year and going into a strange, vivid confrontation with police. Watch it below.

Offset’s album is out 2/22.