Offset – “Red Room”

In the past few months, we have seen the releases of solo albums from Migos members Quavo and Takeoff. And so you will probably not be surprised to learn that Offset, the remaining Migo, also has a solo album that’s set to come out before 2018 is out. Maybe it’s the trap version of that time all the members of KISS released solo albums.

Offset’s as-yet-untitled solo LP is coming in a couple of weeks. This is not, on its face, very exciting news. Quavo Huncho and The Last Rocket, the other solo Migos albums, came and went with barely a ripple. But in a New York Times profile that ran yesterday, Offset talks about how he’s trying to break out of the Migos format, making introspective music for the first time. We’ll see!

First single “Red Room,” which Offset shared this morning, is at least a step in that direction. The Metro Boomin beat is low-key and meditative and pretty, and Offset spends some time reflecting on the near-fatal car-crash injury that he suffered earlier this year. It’ll take more than this for Offset to break out of Migos fatigue, but I’m at least curious to see where he takes this. Listen to “Red Room” below.

The Offset album is out 12/14.