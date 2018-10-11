Migos dropped their latest album in January, the overwhelming “data dump” Culture II. Since then, Quavo has been exploring his solo potential with features and singles. In August, he shared “Lamb Talk,” “Bubblegum,” and “Workin Me.” Those three tracks are featured on his debut solo album, QUAVO HUNCHO, which he released tonight.

The 19-track album features Cardi B, Drake, Kid Cudi, Madonna, Saweetie, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Normani, DaVido, and fellow Migos Offset and Takeoff. Pharrell and Quavo co-wrote “Go All the Way.” Tomorrow at 2:00 AM EST, Quavo will host a live-streamed “album listening experience” via the WAV app. They’re calling it “HUNCHO REALITY.” DJ Khaled will also be playing through the album tonight on his Beats 1 program, We the Best Radio. Listen to QUAVO HUNCHO and check out the track list below.

Track list

01 “Biggest Alley Oop”

02 “Pass Out” (feat. 21 Savage)

03 “Huncho Dreams”

04 “Flip The Switch” (feat. Drake)

05 “Give It To Em” (feat. Saweetie)

06 “Shine”

07 “Workin Me”

08 “How Bout That?”

09 “Champagne Rosé” (feat. Madonna and Cardi B)

10 “Keep That Shit” (feat. Takeoff)

11 “Fuck 12″ (feat. Offset)

12 “Lose It” (feat. Lil Baby)

13 “Rerun” (feat. Travis Scott)

14 “Go All the Way”

15 “Lamb Talk”

16 “Big Bro”

17 “Swing” (feat. Normani & DaVido)

18 “Bubble Gum”

19 “Lost” (feat. Kid Cudi)

QUAVO HUNCHO is out now via Quality Control Music / Motown Records / Capitol.