Cardi B is up for three Grammys this year. Her summer hit with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “I Like It,” is in the running for Record Of The Year, and her debut LP Invasion Of Privacy is nominated in both the Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year categories. On top of that, Cardi is featured on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” which was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but lost to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” written and recorded for A Star Is Born.

Tonight, Cardi performed “Money” during the ceremony. She wore a leopard print catsuit and stalked the stage alongside a group of dancers carrying bigass fans. Kacey Musgraves would approve!

Watch below.